Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $297.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,302.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,709.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,100 shares of company stock worth $285,650 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,812,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,222 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,199.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 724,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 116.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 354,408 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

