Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Raised to $22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Shares of AQUA opened at $19.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 122.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $20.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

