EVOS Trading Up 11.6% This Week (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One EVOS coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. EVOS has a total market cap of $9,195.00 and $281.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EVOS has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024818 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025000 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003568 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About EVOS

EVOS (CRYPTO:EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

