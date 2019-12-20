Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Sets New 12-Month High at $373.58

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $373.58 and last traded at $374.00, with a volume of 9767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $368.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.00.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.87 and a 200 day moving average of $331.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $4,963,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,654,832.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $1,995,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,619,018.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $18,235,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.