Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives $22.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.40 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

FTCH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.59. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 7,657.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

