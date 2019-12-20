FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $109.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDX. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Shares of FDX opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2,057.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 22.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

