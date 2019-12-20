FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $109.00

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDX. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Shares of FDX opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2,057.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 22.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Analyst Recommendations for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit