FedoraCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.00 (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $191,454.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Gate.io.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00557981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008486 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000500 BTC.

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in

FedoraCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

