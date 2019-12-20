Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Trading 0.3% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.59, 36 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter.

