Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.202 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL remained flat at $$27.52 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 229,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $28.55.

Dividend History for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

