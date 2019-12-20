Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.202 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL remained flat at $$27.52 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 229,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $28.55.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.