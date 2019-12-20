First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of FNLC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.26. 10,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,088. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $329.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.67.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.76 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 27.59%.

In other news, CEO Tony C. Mckim sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $202,841.76. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 607.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit