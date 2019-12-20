First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of FNLC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.26. 10,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,088. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $329.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.67.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.76 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 27.59%.

In other news, CEO Tony C. Mckim sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $202,841.76. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 607.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

