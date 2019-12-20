First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives Hold Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their hold rating on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

FBMS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

FBMS stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.60. 1,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,395. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.34. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $34.86.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.97%.

In other news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,294. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in First Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 206.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

