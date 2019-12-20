First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Hits New 52-Week High at $538.69

Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $538.69 and last traded at $537.89, with a volume of 1377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $530.09.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $11.27 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $437.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 33.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 35.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.