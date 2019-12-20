First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.69, approximately 73,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 104,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit