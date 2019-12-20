First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.14, approximately 3,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.96.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.