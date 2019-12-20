FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Dec 20th, 2019

Shares of FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.24, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.84.

