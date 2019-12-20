FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0611 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA:TDTT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.63. 306,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $24.76.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Dividend History for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT)

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit