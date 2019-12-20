FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4857 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

NYSEARCA:TLTE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.43. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,208. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97. FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.32.

Dividend History for FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE)

