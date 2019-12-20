Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives €55.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €55.37 ($64.38).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of FRA FRE traded up €0.23 ($0.27) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €49.75 ($57.85). The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,568 shares. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.90.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

