FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Sells $12,544.00 in Stock

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $12,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marina Cofer-Wildsmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 191 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $12,224.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 205 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $13,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.90. The company had a trading volume of 41,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,760. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. FS Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.07.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, analysts predict that FS Bancorp Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 693.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

