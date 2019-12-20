FunFair (FUN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $380,366.00

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One FunFair token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, LATOKEN, Binance and ABCC. FunFair has a market cap of $21.87 million and $380,366.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01217526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119893 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, ABCC, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, IDEX, Binance, Radar Relay, OKEx, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

