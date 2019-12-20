Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of Gabelli Utility Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,680.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GUT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. 124,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,987. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Gabelli Utility Trust by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gabelli Utility Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust by 51.7% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

