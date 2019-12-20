Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $113.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Generac Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of backup power generation products serving residential, light commercial and industrial markets. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a range of automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. Generac’s power systems range in output from 800 watts to 9 megawatts and are available through a broad network of independent and industrial dealers, retailers and wholesalers. The Company offers generators fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and Bi-Fuel. It also provides air-cooled engines. In addition, Generac designs, manufactures, sources and modifies engines, alternators, automatic transfer switches and other components necessary for its products. The Company’s generators are fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel and Bi-Fuel (combined diesel and natural gas). Generac Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNRC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Generac stock opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Generac will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $486,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,718,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 42,604 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

