General Dynamics’ (GD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $178.42 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $143.87 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 13,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

