General Dynamics’ (GD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $178.42 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $143.87 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 13,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Analyst Recommendations for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit