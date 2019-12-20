General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.56.

GIS stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,692. General Mills has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 24,698.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 643,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in General Mills by 82.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,065,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,959,000 after purchasing an additional 483,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

