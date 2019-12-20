Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Shares Down 1.3%

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20, 1,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 13,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58.

Genesis Land Development Company Profile (TSE:GDC)

Genesis Land Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of land, residential lots, and homes primarily in the greater Calgary area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

