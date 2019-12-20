Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on THRM. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.40.

THRM stock opened at $45.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,573,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,495,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,973,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,560,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Gentherm by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,816,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gentherm by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,816,000 after purchasing an additional 123,463 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,151,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,183,000 after purchasing an additional 40,643 shares during the period.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

