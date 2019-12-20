GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.47

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $2.47. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 743 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GigaMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 27.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.04% of GigaMedia worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

