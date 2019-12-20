Glencore (LON:GLEN) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Glencore to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 271.80 ($3.58).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 239.65 ($3.15) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.65.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

