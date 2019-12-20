Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $21.80, approximately 740 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.