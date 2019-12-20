GoHelpFund Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,461.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One GoHelpFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $18,461.00 and $23,184.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.01225567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120241 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

