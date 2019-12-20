Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Receives $11.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

GMLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $636.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $74.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 6,283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,390,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,277,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 97.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

