Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Up 6%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72, 986,223 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 429,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 454,694 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 15.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

About Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.