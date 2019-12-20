Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HSBC from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. HSBC has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,934,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,641 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 318.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 284,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 216,491 shares in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

