Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,582,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,360% from the previous session’s volume of 587,765 shares.The stock last traded at $28.02 and had previously closed at $27.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GVA shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Granite Construction has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.98). Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, Director Claes Bjork bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $108,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Desai Jigisha purchased 2,900 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $76,966.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $240,266. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Granite Construction by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Granite Construction by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Granite Construction by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

