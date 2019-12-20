Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:GECC remained flat at $$7.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Speller acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam M. Kleinman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,430.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Great Elm Capital by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.