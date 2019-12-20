GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) were up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $8.89, approximately 1,501,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,128,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.68 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GreenSky Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 58.4% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,284,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,553,000 after buying an additional 5,266,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GreenSky by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,092,000 after buying an additional 161,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GreenSky by 1,418.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after buying an additional 1,885,223 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP increased its holdings in GreenSky by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in GreenSky by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,270,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 517,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

