GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading Up 3.7%

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) were up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $8.89, approximately 1,501,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,128,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.68 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GreenSky Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 58.4% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,284,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,553,000 after buying an additional 5,266,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GreenSky by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,092,000 after buying an additional 161,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GreenSky by 1,418.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after buying an additional 1,885,223 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP increased its holdings in GreenSky by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in GreenSky by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,270,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 517,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit