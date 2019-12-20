Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.62

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.37. Grupo TMM SAB shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 13,700 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Grupo TMM SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Grupo TMM SAB had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter.

About Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY)

Grupo TMM, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

