Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.62

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.37. Grupo TMM SAB shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 13,700 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Grupo TMM SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Grupo TMM SAB had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter.

About Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY)

Grupo TMM, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo TMM SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo TMM SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit