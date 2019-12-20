Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. 7,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. Research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.42% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

