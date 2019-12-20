Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HBI. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $14.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 511.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

