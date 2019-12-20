Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Shore Capital dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,837.67 ($24.17).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,958.50 ($25.76) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,825.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,924.90.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

