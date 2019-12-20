Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Given New GBX 185 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 199.23 ($2.62).

Shares of Hastings Group stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hastings Group has a 1 year low of GBX 167.70 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 176.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

