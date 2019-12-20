Havilah Resources (ASX:HAV) Trading Up 6.4%

Havilah Resources Ltd (ASX:HAV)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), 34,850 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 267,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.07).

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.13.

About Havilah Resources (ASX:HAV)

Havilah Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, cobalt, gold, iron ore, uranium, tin, molybdenum, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Portia gold project; North Portia copper-gold project; Kalkaroo copper-gold-molybdenum project; Mutooroo copper-cobalt-gold project; and Maldorky iron ore project.

