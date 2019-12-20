HC Wainwright Lowers Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Price Target to $3.50

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.38 on Wednesday. 3,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,500. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $933,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

