HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $51.00 price objective on shares of HD Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut shares of HD Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HDS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 92,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,130,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 7.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.