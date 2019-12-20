Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Heineken alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heineken (HEINY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.