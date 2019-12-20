Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Buys 11,300 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Lincoln National comprises about 0.9% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,685,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,092,000 after purchasing an additional 216,165 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,770,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,540,000 after buying an additional 2,402,681 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,335,000 after buying an additional 337,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,282,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,127,000 after buying an additional 178,160 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of LNC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 591,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,127. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

