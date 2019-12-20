Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Hits New 1-Year High at $174.00

Henderson International Income Trust PLC (LON:HINT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.29), with a volume of 108848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.24).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Henderson International Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40.

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile (LON:HINT)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

