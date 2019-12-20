Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
HPAC stock remained flat at $GBX 60 ($0.79) during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and a PE ratio of -13.04. Hermes Pacific Investments has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.44.
Hermes Pacific Investments Company Profile
