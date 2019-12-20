HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra Purchases 10,011 Shares

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra bought 10,011 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,272.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,739.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

R. Rimmy Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 17th, R. Rimmy Malhotra purchased 173 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124.50.
  • On Tuesday, November 26th, R. Rimmy Malhotra purchased 10,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 20th, R. Rimmy Malhotra purchased 5,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00.
  • On Monday, November 18th, R. Rimmy Malhotra acquired 5,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.

HireQuest stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

