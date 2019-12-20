HSBC Raises Wincanton (LON:WIN) Price Target to GBX 320

Wincanton (LON:WIN) had its price objective lifted by HSBC from GBX 311 ($4.09) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wincanton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 335 ($4.41).
Shares of WIN stock opened at GBX 297 ($3.91) on Monday. Wincanton has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The company has a market capitalization of $369.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 258.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 248.13.
Wincanton Company Profile
Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.
