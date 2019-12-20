HSBC Raises Wincanton (LON:WIN) Price Target to GBX 320

Wincanton (LON:WIN) had its price objective lifted by HSBC from GBX 311 ($4.09) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wincanton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 335 ($4.41).

Shares of WIN stock opened at GBX 297 ($3.91) on Monday. Wincanton has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The company has a market capitalization of $369.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 258.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 248.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

